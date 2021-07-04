Sheridan Smith has split from her fiance Jamie Horn.

The 40-year-old actress - who gave birth to a son named Billy last May - has confirmed her break-up from the 31-year-old insurance broker after three years together.

In a joint statement given to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, they said: "It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.

"We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

The duo previously appeared together in an ITV documentary titled 'Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum'.

In the show, the acclaimed actress discussed the challenges of parenthood and her experience of giving birth amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She shared at the time: "It’s surreal. You’re kind of walking around in a bit of a daze.

"If it hadn’t been a pandemic, we would have had more people to rely on so we could both get some rest.

"But thank goodness we had each other, because Jamie took a lot of time with the baby as well - so I got to sleep in-between breastfeeding.

"But we were walking around like zombies and we didn’t really know what day it was."

Sheridan admitted that the coronavirus crisis complicated her experience of parenthood.

However, over time, she learned that she had to "just get on with it and do it".

She said: "When there’s this bundle of joy, though, the good times make up for the bad. It was just us as a little three, without other people to rely on.

"But everyone who has had a baby always says you just get on with it and do it."