Marvin and Rochelle Humes are planning their wedding vow renewal.

The couple - who have Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, eight months - will celebrate 10 years of marriage in July 2022 and are planning to mark the milestone by renewing their commitment to one another and are keen for their children to be involved in the ceremony.

Marvin said: "We got married on 27 July 2012 so we would love to mark the occasion.

"Obviously, the kids weren't around for the wedding and Alaia especially lets us know that. She asks why she wasn't there.

"We definitely want to have another wedding, a vow renewal, so we're thinking about that now and making plans for it.

"It would be great for the kids to be there to see Mummy and Daddy get married again. We want to have a big party."

The 36-year-old star was thrilled to get out to a restaurant without his children recently as he admitted he and Rochelle, 32, aren't used to getting time to themselves any more.

He told new! magazine:"We had [a date] recently for the first time in a long time. We got the kids to school and we went to a restaurant in town.

"For the first 20 minutes we were just looking around us, like, 'We don't have the kids!'

"It was crazy just having a little bit of time to ourselves because before all of this [lockdown] craziness we would try and do that once a week or once a fortnight, but obviously we haven't been able to.

"It's been a while since we've had time to ourselves to be Marvin and Rochelle rather than Mum and Dad."