Jodie Comer doesn't have a "dream role".

The 'Killing Eve' actress hasn't got particularly career goals she's looking to hit and just wants to continue working hard and trusting her instincts on what's the right thing for her to do.

She said: "I don't necessarily have a dream role. What I'd like to do is continue trusting my instincts.

"I feel like when you find yourself in a good position, and you're considered successful, there are so many opportunities that can come your way that may not necessarily ring true to you but could bring you [something].

"I think for me it's actually about continuing to work with people who I truly admire and want to learn from."

The 28-year-old star will likely be looking for co-stars like 'Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, who she has a very strong bond with.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: "What's incredible is sometimes you get to set and you can meet someone and there's just a really strong connection.

"And I feel like I felt that with Sandra the moment I auditioned with her - those relationships where you don't have to say an awful lot, but then when doing the material it's all kind of fizzing away.

"She's been incredible to me. When the show started, I remember her and the writer Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] were like, 'This show could be kind of a big thing. We're just warning you so you can prepare yourself."

The 'Free Guy' actress doesn't take her success for granted and knows it won't last forever.

Asked her advice for aspiring starlets, she said: "Keep your head down, focus on what you're doing and don't expect it to all be here tomorrow."

"So she's always kind of put her arm around me in that way."