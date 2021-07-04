Vivo is looking into a phone with an integrated camera drone.

A newly filed patent from the company shows a mini drone coming out of the handset to capture a picture from above.

As reported by LetsGoDigital, the documents show the drone - which features four miniature rotors and infrared sensors - popping out of the top.

The device would also come with two cameras for in-flight photos.

The diagrams suggest the user might have to manually pull out the drone rather than setting it off with a button push.

It's expected the device - which is a potential project rather than anything solid - would be controlled via an app on a smartphone.