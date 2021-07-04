Prince Charles has been "profoundly impressed" by the efforts of NHS staff and volunteers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 72-year-old royal has paid a glowing tribute to healthcare workers in the UK, praising their "sheer resilience and indomitable spirit" throughout the ongoing crisis.

Speaking about the "invaluable service" provided by hospital radio, he added: "During current times, when we have been dealing with the effect of this dreadful pandemic, the role of hospital radio has been even more important, and I know it has been of immeasurable value in connecting people, in providing comfort and companionship, and in raising people's spirits when that is needed."

During his appearance on 'Music and Memories With HRH The Prince Of Wales', Charles also revealed some of his favourite songs, with the future monarch naming artists like Diana Ross, Edith Piaf and Barbra Streisand among his personal favourites.

What's more, the prince revealed a particular fondness for The Three Degrees' pop hit 'Givin' Up, Givin' In', admitting the song used to give him "an irresistible urge to get up and dance".

Meanwhile, Prince Charles previously admitted he "got away with it quite lightly" when he contracted coronavirus.

The prince only experienced mild symptoms after being diagnosed with the illness in March last year.

Speaking about his own experience of the virus, he explained: "I was lucky in my case ... but I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through."

Charles also expressed sympathy for people who have lost family or friends since the start of the pandemic.

He said: "I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That, to me, is the most ghastly thing."