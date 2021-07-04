Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's romance "continues to grow as time goes on".

The 38-year-old reality star and Amelia, 20, "really love each other and care for each other" and their relationship is currently in a "really good place", according to an insider.

The source told Us Weekly: "Everything’s going well for them. Their relationship continues to grow as time goes on."

Scott and Amelia's romance has the potential to be a "long-lasting relationship" - but the insider insisted it's still too early to make any long-term predictions.

The source explained: "It’s hard to say where they’ll be a year from now, but judging by how it’s going, it can certainly be a long-lasting relationship."

The loved-up duo have "exciting things planned" for the coming weeks and months.

The insider said: "They love travelling and creating new memories together. They really live that luxe lifestyle."

And Amelia is already developing a strong bond with Scott's children - Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

The source added: "Kourtney [Kardashian, Scott's ex-girlfriend] is cordial with Amelia and they all seem to get along well."

Meanwhile, Amelia recently revealed she aspires to be "glam all the time".

The actress is tired of donning loungewear during the coronavirus pandemic and she is now taking her wardrobe to the next level.

She shared: "I want to be glam all the time.

"My overall fashion vibe right this second is chic and simple, a lot of pastels and just things that are super versatile from night-to-day."

Amelia gets her fashion inspiration from her mother Lisa Rinna and sister Deliah.

She explained: "We're all constantly bouncing ideas off of the other, and I think that's really an amazing thing. Because we have three women in the house with three different opinions and different vibes."