Liam Payne's "instinct" is telling him he should reunite with Maya Henry.

The One Direction star made a very public plea for his former fiancée to take him back as he posted a sweet message to his ex, which he shared with his 23 million followers.

Writing on his Instagram story, he said: "Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it. (sic)"

Liam also tagged his former love alongside a praying hands emoji.

The 27-year-old singer recently confirmed he was single, 10 months after they got engaged.

He explained previously: "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

"I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. That's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."

Liam - who has a son with ex Cheryl - also insisted he goes "in and out of relationships too quickly".

He shared: "I struggle to be on my own sometimes and I think I dive in and out of relationships too quickly. I need a minute out. I need to check myself."