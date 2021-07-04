Katie Price feared she would "die" after her cosmetic surgery.

The 43-year-old star has confessed she felt like a "monster out of a horror movie" after waking up from her latest round of plastic surgery but she was just desperate to get the "old Katie" back.

She said: "Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific - 'Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie.' I just thought, 'This is it, I'm going to die.' I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll. I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!"

Katie wanted to have surgery as she feared she had "let herself go" in lockdown.

She added: "Every day I’d look at myself and just think, 'Jesus Christ, I let myself go'. I couldn’t run and all I was doing was eating. Everyone knows I didn’t look like I used to any more, I’ve never been this fat! I want people to know why I’ve done what I’ve done. It’s not because I’m unhappy, I’ve never been happier - I’m in a loving relationship. But I just want the old me back."

Katie admits her fiance Carl Woods was "upset" after seeing her post-surgery.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: "Poor Carl said it was the worst thing he’d ever seen — he thought I was dead ... He said there were loads of tubes and he was upset as I looked completely helpless. He said it was like watching a piece of meat being carved up.

"But I’m loving it. I can’t see a difference yet as everything is still so swollen but I had my hair extensions done there too and now I’m feeling like the old Katie."