Heidi Klum renewed her vows with Seal every year in a bid to save their relationship.

The model was married to the 'Kiss From A Rose' hitmaker from 2005 until 2014 and she has admitted she tried to re-marry the singer every 12 months to keep things going.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, she said: "I think I got married eight times to Seal. I thought it would be kind of, like, fun. I thought it would be a fest of love. But you know, that doesn’t work either. I tried, you can’t say I didn’t try! Like, 'This is really not working.' But I tried."

It comes after Seal claimed he and Heidi have "never had teamwork" when it comes to co-parenting.

The 58-year-old singer - who has four children, Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, with his ex-wife - said: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all … But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces ... No. … I never had that teamwork [with Heidi]. We never had teamwork."

Seal and Heidi recently warred over her plan to take their four children to Germany, and the singer claimed at the time that Heidi has a "secret agenda" for taking the kids to Europe.

In court documents, Seal alleged: "I believe Heidi has a hidden agenda to move the children to Germany. Notwithstanding Heidi's request, if granted, could in effect move the children away from me and their home here in Los Angeles to Germany for what could be an indefinite period of time given the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on this country's and Germany's travel restrictions which could change at any time and prevent the children from leaving Germany or entering the United States."