Ben Affleck was spotted planting a kiss on Jennifer Lopez's head during their getaway to The Hamptons.

The 'Justice League' actor and the 'In The Morning' singer have reignited their romance recently, and they spent the long weekend of the Fourth of July in Long Island, New York.

The pair went for a casual stroll through the upmarket area and matched their casual outfits as they packed on the PDA.

Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, had flown from Los Angeles with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme - whom she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - and were joined by two friends on their walk.

On Friday (02.07.21), the loved-up pair took their kids to Universal Studios Hollywood.

They were snapped walking through the tourist attraction's 'The Simpsons' zone with Ben's son Samuel, nine, whom he has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the 'Second Act' star's kids.

An onlooker claimed the pair looked just like "two people walking around — not a single person came up to them.”

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Jennifer Garner is said to be approving of her ex-spouse rekindling his romance with the 'In The Morning' hitmaker.

The '13 Going On 30' star - who also has Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with the 'Argo' actor - has nothing but kind words to say about Jennifer and is said to be happy for the exes who recently started spending time together.

A source said: "JLo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval.

"JLo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

The source also claimed the couple are "very much in love".

They said: "Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around.

"They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. They are very much in love."

Jennifer, 49, was married to Ben for 13 years and tied the knot after a two-month engagement in June 2005.

They first got together in September 2004 and their divorce was made official in 2018.

Singer and actress Jennifer first started seeing Ben in 2002, and they got engaged after two months of dating and split 18 months later.

Meanwhile, it's believed Jennifer is planning a move to Los Angeles from Miami for a "fresh start" with the 'Argo' star.