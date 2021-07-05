Tom Cruise celebrated his birthday by watching England beat Ukraine at Euro 2020.

The 59-year-old actor marked his big day on Saturday (03.07.21) with a party at his home in Biggin Hill, south-east England, where Tom and his friends sat down to enjoy the game.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “The nation has been swept up with football fever and Tom is no exception — he’s been gripped. He turned 59 on Saturday and had mates around to watch the big game as his way of celebrating. Obviously the result made it even better.

"He’s American but he has spent so much time here and has English heritage. Tom has only recently moved to this new home, which feels like it’s practically in the countryside. He sees it as his rural bolt-hole, away from the hustle and bustle of London where he had been before."

The 'Mission: Impossible' star relocated to the UK to film the seventh and eighth instalments of the film franchise but production has been shut down multiple times over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie first started shooting in February last year, a few weeks before the first lockdown, and production has been delayed multiple times since, with the latest delay coming from another positive COVID test.

A source recently said: "Filming on 'Mission Impossible 7' is on hold again because of coronavirus. Everyone on the set was told that filming was being stopped again because of a positive test."

The latest stoppage will come as a blow to Tom, who reportedly built a new studio to finish filming 'Mission: Impossible 7'.

He spent millions to transform a former top military base in Surrey into a secure film set, as he's determined to wrap filming on the latest instalment in the action franchise, despite the pandemic.