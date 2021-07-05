Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated Independence Day (04.07.21) with a trip to Disneyland.

The 42-year-old reality star and Travis, 45, headed to the popular resort in Anaheim, California, to celebrate the occasion, with both of them posting behind-the-scenes snaps from their day out on Instagram.

Kourtney posted photos and video clips of the light show and fireworks display at Disneyland.

Earlier in the day, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to post an image of herself in a bikini and she captioned the shot with an emoji of the US flag.

Travis also posted some photos and video clips from their day out at Disneyland, revealing in one snap that they were joined at the world-famous resort by his kids Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17.

Last month, meanwhile, Kourtney and Scott Disick both gave their "blessing" to each other's new romances.

Scott, 38 - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign with Kourtney - insisted her happiness is his only concern.

During part two of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked Scott: "It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys?"

In response, Scott quipped: "Me? No, I just want to kill them."

He then added: "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

Similarly, Kourtney is happy to see her former partner dating 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.

She said: "Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing."

The former couple - who split for good in 2015 - admitted they thought they'd still be together if Scott had maintained his sobriety but insisted they haven't slept together in the time since they split.

Scott quipped: "How annoying."