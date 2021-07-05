Eiza Gonzalez has made her relationship with Paul Rabil Instagram official.

The 'Baby Driver' actress - who previously dated Liam Hemsworth and Timothee Chalamet - has been seeing the professional lacrosse player for over a month now.

And over the weekend, the 31-year-old star congratulated her man on his successful game and gushed how much she loves him.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Congratulations to the Lacrosse [goat] on becoming all-time leader with the most points/goals in pro lacrosse history!!

“I love you [Paul]. No one works harder than you.”

Eiza has been supporting Paul, 35, at work and was recently spotted at a training camp for his team the Boston Cannons.

A source said at the time: "They walked into training camp in Massachusetts together for breakfast, as he had a game the next day."

They were also spotted together in Los Angeles last month, where they visited the Plant Food + Wine restaurant in Venice.

Rabil divorced fellow lacrosse player Kelly Berger in 2017 after three years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Eiza - who also dated model Dusty Lachowicz in December and Josh Duhamel in 2018 - recently revealed she turned down the chance of a vacation to star in 'Hobbs & Shaw'.

The actress stars as Madame M/Margarita in the 'Fast & Furious' spin-off film and was grateful to be given the chance to star in both the action flick as well as monster movie 'Godzilla vs. Kong'.

Eiza said: "When I was doing 'Bloodshot' I got a call and I had just gotten offered both 'Hobbs & Shaw' and 'Godzilla vs. Kong'. It was the same week, at the same time! And I really wanted to do both, but they were gonna have a schedule conflict because the characters (for) both required more time.

"And so, Dwayne (Johnson) and his team were so incredible about it because they were like, 'We really like her. We really want her to be in the movie. How do we make this work?'

"So they worked around my 'Godzilla vs. Kong' schedule, which was basically, we were changing from one location to the other, from Hawaii to Australia. And I said, 'I'm game to not have vacations'. It was the holidays. So I remember I was like, 'I'm game not to have vacations if I can go do that.'"