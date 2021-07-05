Selena Gomez says her swimwear collection with La'Mariette "celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally".

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a snap of her modelling one of the bold designs from her line with her friend, and she revealed the inspiration behind their collaboration.

She captioned the pool snap: "So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today!

"What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do."

Selena also took to her Instagram Story to share a behind-the-scenes snap to show what she looked like in one of their bikinis without any editing.

It comes after the 28-year-old singer slammed society's "impossible beauty standards".

The Rare Beauty founder wants to "challenge and eliminate" the pressure for people to look a certain way and she thinks it's crazy that society "constantly tells us that we’re not enough".

Speaking about the correlation with mental health, she said: "Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure - to change the conversation. My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty. I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way."

And Selena is also very focused on the link between social media and mental health, so much so that she encourages her company's employees to "detox" from sites like Instagram and Facebook for weekends at a time.

She added: "At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend."