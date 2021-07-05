Danielle Lloyd is expecting a baby girl.

The 37-year-old star was thrilled to discover that she's set to have a daughter, after previously speaking about her long-held desire to have a baby girl.

Danielle - who has sons Archie, 10, Harry, nine, and George, seven, with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, and Ronnie, three, with husband Michael O'Neill - told OK! magazine: "I’m over the moon. I can’t really believe it, to be honest...

"I don’t think it will feel real until she arrives. We booked a private gender scan and I had such bad anxiety in the run-up. I’ve been through it four times and each time they’ve said it was a boy, so I was expecting them to say 'boy' again.

"And I videoed the whole thing and the doctor went on about the measurements and other things, and you can hear me going, 'Can you just bloody tell me?!'

"I felt sick. I couldn’t breathe on the way there. It was excitement, nerves, everything. And then he handed Michael a bit of paper, which said, 'It’s 99 percent a baby girl'. I burst into tears straight away, I just couldn’t believe it."

Danielle - who has been married to Michael since 2019 - first announced her pregnancy news in May.

The model admitted at the time that she was desperate to have a baby girl one day, and that she wouldn't stop trying until her dream became a reality.

She said: "I can’t wait to become a family of seven. I know there’s a risk it’ll be another boy though...

"But, of course, the main thing I want is for the baby to be healthy. And if it’s not a girl – we’ll just try again after!"