Kerry Washington celebrated Independence Day (04.07.21) by highlighting the importance of critical race theory.

The 44-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to celebrate the landmark occasion, and to stress the importance of telling the "complete history" of the US.

Alongside some photos of herself in a swimming pool, Kerry wrote: "Swipe for #FACTS [pointing emoji]

"Happy 4th America, stay cool (sic)"

In one of the photos, Kerry is seen sporting a T-shirt that reads: "I [heart emoji] CRITICAL RACE THEORY (sic)"

The Hollywood star also posted a dictionary definition of the term.

It reads: "Telling the complete history of who we are.

"The idea that racism is systematic in our nation's institutions and that they function to maintain the domination of white people in society."

Kerry's posted her message on Instagram after previously saying she was "praying for a world where we all matter".

The actress made the statement as she marked the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Kerry - who has more than six million Instagram followers - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Seeing all the attention around the one year anniversary of #GeorgeFloyd’s murder is so emotional. Yes, because of the loss of George Floyd. But also because it is a painful reminder that for many of you, this issue has mattered for one year. For others of us, Black Lives have never NOT mattered. I pray for a world where we all matter to each other all the time and forever more. Can’t stop, wont stop. Justice is not a fad. If you are new to this, happy one year awakening. Stay in the fight. If you are not new to this, sending love. Today and always. (sic)”