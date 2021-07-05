Tik Tok will allow users to post three-minute videos.

The short-form video app previously only allowed content up to 60 seconds long but after trialling the longer videos with some of its users, it is now rolling out the extended length to everyone.

Product manager Drew Kirchhoff wrote in a blog post: "Now we're introducing the option for our global community to create longer videos – paving the way for even richer storytelling and entertainment on TikTok.

"Creative expression brings people together. It's how we connect with our communities. It's how we entertain, educate, inform, and inspire each other. This is also why we've focused on providing our community with a range of tools to help unleash their creativity – longer videos are now one more tool people can use to captivate the community with their creative expression.

"Some of you might have come across a longer video on TikTok already – we’ve been letting creators around the world experiment with the expanded format. Creators are already well-versed in weaving multi-part stories together on TikTok (we all know the phrase, 'like and follow for part 3') but we often hear from creators that they'd love just a little more time to bring their cooking demos, elaborate beauty tutorials, educational lesson plans, and comedic sketches to life with TikTok’s creative tools. With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space.

"Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload, and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok. Once ready, you'll get a notification that longer videos are now part of your creative toolbox."