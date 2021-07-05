Daimler Trucks, AB Volvo and Traton are joining forces to develop an electric battery-charging network for long-haul trucks and buses.

The three companies have come together to form a joint venture (JV) and will invest 500 million euros ($593 million) in the idea.

It is hoped the operation - which they will have equal ownership in - will help to encourage the mass adoption of battery-powered vehicles on long-haul routes.

Martin Daum, chief executive of Daimler Trucks, said: “The key ingredient in the future rolling-out of electric vehicles will be the infrastructure. It will be the big bottleneck."

The trio are also interested in hearing from other companies who would like to partner with them.

Traton CEO Matthias Gruendler explained: "We are very open in all directions to let other parties partner with us and actually bring equity into the joint venture."

AB Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt added: “In order to accelerate further, we need additional partners, additional networks and public funds. We will continue to be very fierce competitors. But we need a new platform to compete upon.”

The operation is expected to begin in 2022, with the joint venture based in Amsterdam.

The aim is to install and operate at least 1,700 charging points within five years.