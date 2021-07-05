Henry Winkler wants to see the US reunite.

The 75-year-old actor - who played Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli in 'Happy Days' - has taken to Twitter to bemoan perceived divisions in American society.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event , that makes us depend on one another again , can bring us back together (sic)"

Henry subsequently came in for a torrent of criticism for his post, prompting him to take to Twitter once again to clarify his earlier comments.

The actor explained: "To be clear .. I am not wishing for devastation. My hope is for for our country to re unite again .. I ‘m so sorry for not being clear (sic)"

The veteran actor previously claimed that US schools should focus more on how children learn, rather than "what we think they should learn".

Henry - who was diagnosed with dyslexia, after it went unnoticed during his school years - explained: "I was allergic to school. I was completely befuddled by school. I was trying so hard but I couldn't succeed.

"I took geometry for four years, the same course over and over again and I did not graduate with my senior class. I finally passed geometry after doing summer school and eventually I graduated."

Henry called for reforms to the US education system, suggesting that the current approach was failing schoolchildren.

The Hollywood star reflected: "Did I really have to feel so bad and struggle so much and think I was so stupid for so long? I really feel we have teach children how they learn, not what we think they should learn at school."