Cardi B once witnessed an army veteran being assaulted on Independence Day.

The 28-year-old rap star has taken to Instagram to recall the day she witnessed the dramatic assault, revealing she still has vivid memories of the incident, even though she was just 12 at the time.

Cardi said in a series of videos on the platform: "I want to share this story with y'all ... it's a small, quick story.

"So I think since I was, like, eight to 15, a teenager around there ... My mom always used to take us downtown to see the fireworks on July 4 and everything. And there was this one time that we were leaving from seeing the fireworks and this white veteran guy ... he had a veteran hat on and he argued ... y'all might think I'm lying but I swear to my child, my unborn child, they were arguing because the person next to the veteran guy [on the train] fought it.

"We were sitting in front of them - they were arguing. The old veteran guy, he pulled out a f*****g shank and he just started [shouting]. And he started going like that to everybody, even to us and we was kids.

"I was, like, 12 or something and my cousin was crying. It was funny!"

Cardi then recalled the veteran being dragged off the train and beaten up by some of the passengers.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who was born and raised in New York City - shared: "Then they beat him up when the train stopped.

"They took him out and they beat him up. I think they shook him, like really beat him up, because he was like an older guy but, yeah ... I just wanted to share that. One of my July 4 experiences. Yep, okay, good night!"