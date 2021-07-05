Noel Gallagher is sure that aliens are fans of his music.

The former Oasis rocker has been pondering the existence of extra-terrestrials and he is convinced that if intergalactic beings do make contact with humans then they will know his songs, which include tracks such as 'Half the World Away', 'D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?' and 'The Man Who Built the Moon'.

Speaking on Matt Morgan's podcast, Noel, 54, said: "I just hope they’re into music so I can sell them s**t and I hope they’re not ugly and nice to look at.

“The leader will lean into one of his close aides and whisper, ‘Who is this fella again? Who is this guy?’ And the aide will go, ‘He’s the guy we’ve been talking about, he wrote all the tunes.’ Then I’ll say, ‘Anyway, what are you after? Do you want to buy some records?’”

Noel's estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher is also a believer in aliens.

The 'Supersonic' singer is sure that there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe and he thinks that an other worldly presence helped him and Noel create their chart-topping band in the early 90s.

Liam, 48, previously said: "There was some f***ing ­activity going on that we weren't aware of. Whether it's aliens or spirits.

"But we were going to be in this world-famous band. Someone was making plans."