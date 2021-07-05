Rob Delaney feels close to his late son when photos of him appear on his iPhone photo memories.

The ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ star and his wife Leah Delaney were left heartbroken when their two-year-old son Henry passed away in January 2018 after battling brain cancer, and the actor admits it gives him a lift when he sees old pictures of his boy pop up on his Apple smartphone unexpectedly.

He posted on Twitter: "The iPhone “dashboard” or whatever shows you “featured photos” every morning. Mine always include a few of my son Henry who died 3 yrs ago. I cannot put into words how much I love it. I love to look at him every morning of every day."

Rob's tweet prompted a flurry of kind replies from his fans, one of which led to the 'Catastrophe' star to reveal a fond and funny memory he has of Henry.

One Twitter user messaged: "He sounded a real character & one with a great sense of humour. Think you said, he used the word brown to describe fart."

To which Rob replied: "Yes! Whenever I farted he would smile and sign “brown”!!!! (sic)"

The 44-year-old American actor previously revealed that Henry's death taught him how to love his other children “better”.

He said: “Henry wasn't our only son and his death didn't make me love our other sons any less.

“This includes the two-year-old who was born in the same room in which Henry died seven months later. That room happens to be our 'living room’.

“I don't know if Henry's death made me love his brothers more, but it certainly made me love them better. Because when I hold them, I know what they really are. They're temporary gatherings of stardust just like Henry.

“They won't be here forever, they're here now and it is my staggering privilege to get to hold them, smell them and stare at them.”

Rob - who has three other children with Leah - also revealed losing Henry has forced him to face his fear of death, as he says he’s no longer scared of dying, because he knows he’ll be able to see Henry again when his time comes.

He added: “I think about dying a lot and it always makes me feel good. Like many people I used to be afraid of dying.

“But a little less than three years ago, our then-youngest son Henry died of a brain tumour. It so happens he died on the morning of my 41st birthday. Thus, that date's significance has been exchanged for something far larger and more powerful.

“I don't know where Henry went or what happened to him when he died, do you? But I know I'll get to find out when I die. At the very least I'll get to experience something Henry experienced and that's wonderful. That knowledge brings me peace. I won't say I can't wait because I can.”