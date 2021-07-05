'The Witcher: Monster Slayer' will be released this month.

'The Witcher: Monster Slayer' is a free mobile ARG (Alternate Reality Game) that will allow players to explore their surroundings in order to study, track and battle monsters from the 'Witcher' games, as well as completing story quests too.

A new short trailer has announced that the game will be released on July 21, 2021 and the upcoming title will be available on iOS and android when it is launched.

CD Projekt Red previously announced back in 2020 that its popular franchise ‘The Witcher’ is getting a mobile game called ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’, and that the title is being developed by Spokko: a member of the CD Projekt Red family.

Then, CD Projekt Red CFO Piotr Nielubowicz stated earlier this year during a video about the company’s fiscal year 2020 financial results that the game is expected to be released this summer.