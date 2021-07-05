Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has set up a new studio.

Dan Houser co-founded Rockstar Games -which is known for its hit franchises ‘Grand Theft Auto’ and ‘Red Dead Redemption’- alongside his brother Sam, Terry Donovan and Jamie King back in 1998.

Houser left the company back in March 2020, and according to a report by VGC, he is setting up a new studio.

Users on GTA Forums have spotted that Houser recently registered a new company in the UK called Absurd Ventures in Games, and this company was officially incorporated on June 23.

Absurd Ventures in Games’ listing on Companies House - the UK’s registrar of companies - describes the company’s nature of business as “ready-made interactive leisure and entertainment software development”.

The listing also states that Absurd Ventures in Games’ office is based in Cheshire, England.