Kaley Cuoco has introduced her new Mastiff dog to her Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old actress has posted numerous images of her newly-adopted pet pooch on the photo-sharing platform, admitting that she and her husband Karl Cook are both "obsessed" with nine-year-old Larry.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos of their new dog, the blonde beauty - who has more than six million followers - wrote: "When you know you know! Welcome to the family , Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed . Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs [heart emojis] (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!) (sic)"

Fellow Hollywood star Justin Theroux quickly replied to Kaley's post, saying he's "so happy" for the pooch.

He wrote: "YES!!! A senior big boiii!!! So happy for you LARRY!!! [tears and heart emojis] (sic)"

Kaley is well-known for her love of animals, and previously joked she may have an "illegal amount" of dogs.

The actress - who played Penny on 'The Big Bang Theory' - owns more than 20 horses and lots of dogs, but she's so far refused to reveal a specific number.

She explained: "I'm not allowed to say how many I have, because I am afraid they will come knocking, saying that it's an illegal amount."

Kaley's beloved dog Norman passed away earlier this year, and she subsequently took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message.

She wrote at the time: "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."