Jared Leto gifted Margot Robbie a live rat during the 'Suicide Squad' shoot.

Viola Davis starred alongside Jared, 49, and Margot, 31, in the 2016 DC Extended Universe film, and she's now confirmed historic rumours that the Joker actor presented his co-star - who played the Joker's girlfriend Harley Quinn - a live rat during filming.

Recalling the star-studded cast gathering together ahead of Jared's prank, Viola told British Vogue magazine: "I was saying loudly, ‘Don’t open the box!’ I was halfway out the door when she opened the box and saw the biggest black rat you could imagine.

"Then … she cooed at it. No fear. Open. Receptive. Full of joy."

Jared is famous for being a method actor and completely immerses himself as his character, and as well as the rodent surprise for Margot he also sent several unusual gifts to his fellow 'Suicide Squad' cast members to help him get into the mindset of the Joker, but after the rumours started circulating about his presents he vowed to "never" to discuss how he gets into character again.

He said: "I should just never talk about it because I'm not doing it to talk about it - I'm doing it for me. One basic response I have is, 'I'll work the way I want to work, you work the way you want to work. You don't like it, you can kiss my a**.'"

Margot had spoken about rat-gate in an interview at the time, in which she claimed the rodent she was sent was alive.

She explained that she received a "nice love letter with a black box with a rat in it – a live rat".

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star shared: "If Harley got something from Joker, she’d probably cherish it."

Margot admitted she was scared of the rat at first, but she actually kept it and grew quite fond of her pet, until she had to give it up.

She added: "But then after that … I was like, I’m not going to kill him. So I ended up keeping him as a pet. I ended up getting him like a sweet little playpen, a slide, a hammock, and a leash because I wanted to take him to set and walk him around … But then our landlord at the place I was staying found out."