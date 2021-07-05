Fatboy Slim almost quit music to become a firefighter.

The 57-year-old DJ has revealed he nearly walked away from a career in the music business in order to pursue something dramatically different, explaining that he had a "vision" of becoming a firefighter.

The 'Praise You' hitmaker - whose real name is Norman Cook - said: "I have been in the music business pretty much all my life but there have been ups and downs and there was one particular down where everyone around was like, ‘You are going to have to actually get a proper job now because you are skint.'

"I thought about what job I would like to do and for some reason, I just had this vision that I wanted to be a fireman."

The DJ - who was married to TV presenter Zoe Ball between 1999 and 2016 - admits that his chosen career is more "frivolous" than that of a firefighter.

He also joked that "chicks dig uniform".

Discussing the similarities between the professions at an event hosted by the Fire Fighters Charity, he said: "You sit around for ages with your mates making up nicknames for each other, then you suddenly have to go and do something really, really important.

"Obviously, what I do is a bit more frivolous. And it is a great uniform and chicks dig uniform. No, I'm being flippant.

"I am figuring now at my age it is too late to be a fireman but I have always had the greatest respect for the fire service, I think it is very underrated of all the blue lights."

Meanwhile, the music star previously admitted that his lifestyle during his younger years was "untenable".

He said: "I kind of lived the life of Fatboy Slim 24 hours a day for about a decade, and it nearly killed me. It’s untenable to try and live like that all the time."