Stephen Dorff is "embarrassed" for Scarlett Johansson for appearing in 'Black Widow'.

The 47-year-old actor has dismissed Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) films as "garbage" with graphics that resemble a "bad video game" and insisted he'd rather find an up-and-coming director to work with than take on a role in one of the superhero sagas.

Stephen - whose 1998 movie 'Blade' was owned by Marvel - said: "I still hunt out the good s*** because I don’t want to be in 'Black Widow'.

"It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!

"I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her.

"I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Stephen joked he doesn't need to worry about finding roles with big pay cheques because he doesn't need to earn a lot of money.

He quipped: “I don’t have a family yet and I don’t have five ex-wives that I have to pay for. I pretty much still only have me to deal with.”

The 'True Detective' actor also hit out at the 2021 Academy Awards and insisted the movie industry is turning into a "big game show" which is being damaged by streaming services.

He told The Independent: “This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen.

“My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it’s all one big clusterf*** of content now.”