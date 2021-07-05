Pete Davidson hopes to have his tattoos removed by the time he’s 30.

The 27-year-old star recently revealed he has been undergoing laser treatment to get rid of his inkings but because he needs to take a break between sessions, he’s admitted it will be some time before the process is complete.

He told PeopleTV: "We're shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal. But like it's pretty much off this hand.

“I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I'm 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this."

During the interview, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star showed off silver-painted nails, and though he was excited about the transformation for a recent photoshoot, he hadn’t realised how long the polish would stay on.

He said: “When I was getting ready to leave, they were like, 'Oh yeah, those are gel, that's not going to come out for like three weeks.

"I think they're cool. But I wasn't aware that I would have them for so long."

But Pete has a long way to go to match his friend, fellow nail polish fan Machine Gun Kelly, in the style stakes.

He laughed: "I saw him about a week ago and he was fully dressed to the 10s like we were going to some sort of event. He was just doing that to play basketball... super fresh just to be playing basketball.

And the ‘King of Staten Island’ star is delighted to see the rapper-and-actor doing so well in his career.

He said: "It's nice and fun to see. That guy has been around for a really long time, you know? So it's nice when people get to spread their wings and really thrive.

“But yeah, he's always ready for a photo shoot. Always ready. It's funny."