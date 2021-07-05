Zooey Deschanel thinks it's hard for stars to find love because of "preconceived notions" about them.

The 41-year-old actress - who has been dating Jonathan Scott for two years - can understand why celebrities can find it hard to date someone who isn't also famous because life in the public eye can be difficult to comprehend.

Asked why she thinks celebrities find dating difficult, she told 'Extra': “I think people have preconceived notions of well-known people. I think it’s really hard to shake those preconceived notions, especially if they’re dating somebody who doesn’t know firsthand the things that go along with notoriety.”

While Zooey and co-host Michael Bolton are helping stars find love on 'The Celebrity Dating Game', the 'New Girl' actress insisted it wouldn't be something she'd be keen to do if she wasn't in a relationship.

Asked if she'd be a contestant if she was single, she said: "No, definitely not. I loved hosting it, but no."

The brunette beauty recently praised Jonathan as the "nicest person in the world".

She gushed: “I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world. So, I’m just really lucky. I just try to be as nice back as, you know, he is. And it works.”

Zooey - who has Elise Otter, five, and Charlie Wolf, three, her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik - recently explained she bonded with Jonathan over their shared views for saving the environment.

She said: "It's really inspiring how passionate he is about green energy and solar power. He's always working to try to figure out solutions for those problems, and really wants to support people who are being innovative on those levels.

“I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level. Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on."