Amanda Kloots has paid a touching tribute to Nick Cordero on the first anniversary of his death.

The 'Talk' panelist emotionally reflected on how her "biggest fear" was realised when the Broadway star passed away in July 2021 after battling coronavirus but thanked her late husband for continuing to look out for her and their two-year-old son Elvis, even though he is no longer around.

She wrote on Instagram: “Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine.

"What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, ‘Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.

"There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2” away. (sic)"

Amanda will always be grateful for the "few short years" she had with Nick, who she married in September 2017.

She added: "We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my ‘Nick era’ and I’ll have it forever.”

Amanda recently admitted she still cries every day after Nick's passing.

She said: "A lot of people have said to me, 'It gets easier and time helps', and I don't know if I found that yet. I still pretty much cry every day. It's growing pains ... I think it gets easier because you learn tools to help yourself. And in the beginning, you don't know those tools yet.

"With Elvis, like there's so many things that he does or there's times in life that you just wish your person was there to celebrate with. I think that that's where it's harder because you miss your person so much."

