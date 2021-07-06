Chris Lane has asked fans to "pray" for his baby son.

The 'Big, Big Plans' singer and his wife Lauren Bushnell had to take baby Dutton - who was born on 8 June - to hospital for an undisclosed reason so he called on his followers to ask for their support.

Chris told his followers in an Instagram Story: "It's been a night. Poor guy."

Lauren could be seen perched on a hospital bed cradling Dutton in the clip.

The singer captioned the video: "Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers."

The couple - who married in 2017 - had previously used Instagram to announce the arrival of their son.

Chris wrote on his account: "Words can't describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers [prayer hands emoji] I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world (sic)"

He also shared a short clip of his "first time holding" Dutton.

Lauren, 31, posted a picture of herself clutching the little one and she was also wearing a "Dutton" necklace.

She wrote: "Dutton Walker Lane [heart emoji] born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!! (sic)"

The couple announced they were expecting in December by sharing an ultrasound video, which played out over Chris' song 'Big, Big, Plans'.

Lauren captioned the clip: "A dream.

"Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad's hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat.

"My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You (sic)"