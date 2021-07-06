Adam Levine missed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding.

The Maroon 5 frontman's pals had previously joked about having him sing for guests at their nuptials, but it's now emerged that he wasn't among the friends and family who witnessed the couple tie the knot at their Oklahoma ranch on Saturday (03.07.21).

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Adam was in Miami - where he is believed to be recording new music - with his wife Behati Prinsloo and their daughters when the wedding took place.

However, 'The Voice' presenter Carson Daly and his wife Siri were among those in attendance to see the pair marry.

The night before the wedding, Gwen, 51, and Blake, 45, enjoyed a family dinner at the country superstar's restaurant, Ole Red.

The group - which included the 'Just A Girl' singer's three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and seven-year-old Apollo - dined on burgers, fries and tacos at the eatery.

An onlooker told People magazine: "They looked really happy together and definitely in love."

In May, Blake - who was previously married to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams - admitted Gwen was "in the middle" of planning their wedding.

He said: "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great.

"She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker - who has her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - recently teased the pair were planning a small wedding for just their family.

Discussing Blake's previous claims Adam would perform at their nuptials, she said: "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band.

"I feel like we're not. I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist. We're keeping it very simple—really simple...

"It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."

But Gwen didn't think having a small wedding will make it any less fun than a lavish celebration.

She added: "Though, it's going to be fun. We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big, like—you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."The Maroon 5 frontman's pals had previously joked about having him sing for guests at their nuptials, but it's now emerged that he wasn't among the friends and family who witnessed the couple tie the knot at their Oklahoma ranch on Saturday (03.07.21).

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Adam was in Miami - where he is believed to be recording new music - with his wife Behati Prinsloo and their daughters when the wedding took place.

However, 'The Voice' presenter Carson Daly and his wife Siri were among those in attendance to see the pair marry.

The night before the wedding, Gwen, 51, and Blake, 45, enjoyed a family dinner at the country superstar's restaurant, Ole Red.

The group - which included the 'Just A Girl' singer's three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and seven-year-old Apollo - dined on burgers, fries and tacos at the eatery.

An onlooker told People magazine: "They looked really happy together and definitely in love."

In May, Blake - who was previously married to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams - admitted Gwen was "in the middle" of planning their wedding.

He said: "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great.

"She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker - who has her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - recently teased the pair were planning a small wedding for just their family.

Discussing Blake's previous claims Adam would perform at their nuptials, she said: "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band.

"I feel like we're not. I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist. We're keeping it very simple—really simple...

"It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."

But Gwen didn't think having a small wedding will make it any less fun than a lavish celebration.

She added: "Though, it's going to be fun. We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big, like—you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."