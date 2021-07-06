Riley Keough wishes she'd hugged her brother the last time she saw him.

The 32-year-old actress' sibling Benjamin Keough took his own life at the age of 27 in July 2020 and the 'Runaways' star has reflected on the last time they spent time together before his tragic passing as it was a year ago on Monday (05.07.21).

Sharing a throwback photo of her and her brother on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "A year ago this morning was the last time I got to see you.

"I didn't hug you properly because I thought you had COVID. I wish I'd hugged you properly. I miss you every day."

Riley recently admitted she still has "hard days" as she grieves for her brother but she's doing her best to live in the moment and be appreciative of the good things in her life.

She said: "I'm really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognisant of when I'm doing that.

"I'm just generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment, trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love.

"And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that.

"But I think when you realise that's part of it, and your expectation isn't to just be feeling joy, that's been a real shift for me in finding those moments and things to smile about."

The 'Devil All the Time' star recently trained as a death doula, which has helped her through her own grieving process, and is hopeful she can prove to be a source of support to people at the end of their lives, as well as their families.

She said: "We are taught that it's a morbid subject to talk about. Or we're so afraid of it that we're unable to talk about it... then of course it happens to us, and we are very ill prepared.

"I think it's so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing.

"We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit. So I'm so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can."