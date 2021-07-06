Diane Kruger's mom thinks she's "too old" to wear short dresses.

The 44-year-old actress sported a chic ensemble for the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner, held at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, on Monday (05.07.21), but she confessed her mother wasn't too keen on her outfit choice.

Uploading a snap of herself from the party, taken in the bathroom, she captioned it: "My mother told me tonight that I’m probably too old to wear this short of a dress….F… THAT!!! ... Oh and that gorgeous ring is probably too expensive for me. Love you Mama ... Thank you @LouisVuitton for this super cool dress/top. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Diane previously admitted that the "only thing that matters" to her now is her daughter.

The actress-and-model - who welcomed a child into the world in late 2018 with her partner Norman Reedus - admitted she didn't feel ready for parenthood when she got pregnant but she is glad that real life events changed her plans and gave her a baby.

She said: "For a long time I didn't have that desire to have children. I had my habits and I was fine ... In a nutshell, I didn't feel ready. Life, on the other hand, wanted my daughter to arrive at the right time.

"It was a surprise, one of the wonderful ones. I continued acting during my pregnancy and when I stopped working before giving birth, I felt peaceful, I didn't have the silly feeling of having lost out on a role. Now the only thing that matters is my daughter. Not sleeping for 24 hours is not a problem, as long as you are well. And I resigned myself to travelling with mountains of luggage. I used to fly only with hand luggage ... But I decided to give myself a six-month break to fully enjoy it."