Gwen Stefani has described her wedding day as a dream come true.

The 'Just A Girl' hitmaker tied the knot with Blake Shelton on Saturday (03.07.21) and she's confirmed the news by sharing the first photos from their nuptials.

She posed a series of snaps on Instagram, and wrote: "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! @blakeshelton i love you (sic)"

The three photos include a picture of the loved up couple standing outside against a sunset in their wedding outfits.

Other snaps include Shelton driving the 'Don't Speak' singer in a golf cart, and the newlyweds kissing beside their wedding cake.

Blake, 45, reposted them on his own Instagram, while Gwen, 51, also showed off her veil and smiled for the camera.

She captioned the gif with a red heart and simply added: "July 3rd 2021"

The former No Doubt star wore a custom white Vera Wang Haute wedding gown for the ceremony, and she went with a simple but elegant look for her hair and makeup.

Her stylist Rob Zangardi also posted a closer look at her veil, which featured her and Blake's names as well as those of her three children - Kingston, 15, Kuma, 21, and Apollo, seven - embroidered on.

Meanwhile, her husband wore a black tuxedo and waistcoat over a white shirt, completing his own ensemble with blue jeans and a white bow tie.

'The Voice' presenter Carson Daly and his wife Siri were among those in attendance to see the pair marry.

The night before the wedding, Gwen and Blake enjoyed a family dinner at the country superstar's restaurant, Ole Red.

The group dined on burgers, fries and tacos at the eatery.

In May, Blake - who was previously married to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams - admitted Gwen was "in the middle" of planning their wedding.

He said: "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great.

"She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

Gwen - who has her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - recently teased the pair were planning a small wedding for just their family.

She explained: "We're keeping it very simple—really simple...

"It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."