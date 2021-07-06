Britney Spears' manager has resigned and claimed she has been "voicing her intention to officially retire".

Larry Rudolph has been working with the 'Toxic' hitmaker - who claimed in court last month her conservatorship is "abusive" - since the mid-90s, but the 57-year-old former lawyer insisted he hasn't communicated with the 39-year-old singer for two-and-a-half years.

He believes it is in her "best interests" for him to quit because his professional services "are no longer needed".

According to Deadline, in a letter sent to Britney's co-conservators Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery, Larry wrote: "It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus.

"Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

"As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career.

"And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

"Please accept this letter as my formal resignation. (sic)"

Larry - who also manages Aerosmith and the band's frontman Steven Tyler - admitted he is "proud" of the work he and Britney have done together, and he vowed to be "there for her" if she needed him.

He added: "I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together.

"I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."

Last month, Britney claimed her conservatorship had left her "traumatised" and "depressed", and she called for her father Jamie - who has been in control of his daughter's personal and business affairs since 2008 - to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

Following the comments, Jamie's legal team released a statement which read: "He is sorry to see is daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter very much."

Last week, a judge denied Britney's request for her father to be suspended as co-conservator.

A court order stated: "The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice."