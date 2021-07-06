Kaia Gerber has paid tribute to actor Daniel Mickelson after his sudden death on Sunday (04.07.21).

The 19-year-old model shared a FaceTime picture of Daniel, 23 - who had roles in TV series 'Mani' and indie horror film 'The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man' - as she spoke about their friendship.

Kaia wrote: "I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other. I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time.

"I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you, because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you.

"Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel."

Mickelson's younger sister, model Meredith Mickelson, first shared the news of his tragic death on her Instagram page.

She posted a picture of them together as kids and wrote: "my heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."

And Daniel's girlfriend of just over a year, Maddie Haley, also shared an emotional tribute.

She wrote: "I don’t want this to be real. Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. Last night I lost my bestfriend in the whole world. I feel like my hearts been ripped out of my chest. Daniel you were the kindest person I have ever met. You lit up every room with your contagious smile and never failed to make anyone happy. There wasn’t one day that went by where you didn’t go out of your way to make me feel special and loved. I wish I could call you right now and hear you tell me everything is going to be okay. I wish my plans to spend the rest of my life with you weren’t stripped away from me like this. I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this but I’m going to be strong for you because I know it’s what you would have wanted. Everything I do now is for you. Now I have a guardian angel by my side for the rest of my life. I am going to make you so proud. I love you forever babe."