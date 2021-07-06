Kevin Hart is teaching his 16-year-old daughter how to drive.

The Hollywood star - who turns 42 on Tuesday (06.07.21) - has revealed via Instagram that he's helping his daughter Heaven to learn to drive, posting a selfie of himself in the passenger seat and Heaven behind the wheel of a car.

Kevin - who also has Hendrix, 13, Kenzo, three, and Kaori, nine months - captioned the image: "My little girl is growing up.... #Harts (sic)"

The 'Central Intelligence' star's post prompted replies from some of his showbiz pals, including rap star Nelly.

The 'Ride wit Me' hitmaker quipped: "All downhill from here champ… [laughing and muscle flexing emojis] (sic)"

Cedric the Entertainer, another of Kevin's showbiz friends, expressed his sympathy for the comedian.

He wrote in reply: "Maaan !!! Tell me about it (sic)"

Kevin recently revealed that even though his kids consider him to be "cool", they're much more interested in YouTube and TikTok stars.

He shared: "I’m the cool dad. But it’s not like dad is the funniest person.

"They’ve got a list of people funnier than me. My kids are on YouTube, they’re on TikTok, they got a whole new generation of people that they love."

Kevin respects the new generation of stars, but admitted it's not something he enjoys watching.

He said: "The fact that gamers were able to make this their career is amazing.

"Things evolve, so I don’t judge it ... I don’t mind that my kids spend time doing it, but I’m not watching a person play a game."

The film star is also determined to ensure that his kids know how to handle their money - something he never learned as a child.

He explained: "Understanding the importance of having your money work for you and being able to get low interest rates. It’s about talking to them at a young age."