Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were "really happy together" the night before they got married.

The couple tied the knot over the weekend and couldn't hide their love as they dined out at Blake's restaurant, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Friday night (02.07.21).

A source told People magazine: "They looked really happy together and definitely in love."

They were seen enjoying burgers, fries and tacos with her sons - Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven.

Gwen recently described her wedding day as a dream come true.

She posed a series of snaps on Instagram, and wrote: "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! @blakeshelton i love you (sic)"

In May, Blake admitted Gwen was "in the middle" of planning their wedding.

He said: "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great. She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

Gwen recently teased the pair were planning a small wedding for just their family.

She explained: "We're keeping it very simple - really simple ... It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."

Blake also joked that their big day would be "pretty classless" if he was put in charge of their plans.

He said: "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried. French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."