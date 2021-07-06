Paul Rudd once secretly swapped places with Seth Rogen's masseuse.

The 'Sausage Party' actor has revealed the time his famous friend once played a prank on him in Las Vegas, but it didn't quite work out exactly as the 'Ant-Man' star had hoped.

Taking to Twitter, Seth wrote: "Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me.

"He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I'd notice immediately.

"I didn't, and Paul did the entire rest of it."

While a follower suggested Seth, 39, may have been under the influence and imagined the scenario, he added: "I’m sure Paul would confirm it."

The 52-year-old actor is a known prankster, and last month he continued a long tradition of repeating a practical joke on Conan O'Brien.

Appearing on the former late night talk show host's programme, he would promise to play a clip from the movie he's promoting, only to actually show something from 1980s sci-fi film 'Mac and Me'.

The scene in question shows a boy in a wheelchair rolling down a hill and off a cliff into some water below, before the camera cuts to an alient watching it unfold.

Rudd has pulled the same prank a number of times, including while on promotional tours for 'This Is 40', 'Anchorman 2', 'Friends' and 'Our Idiot Brother'.

Meanwhile, Seth recently revealed an awkward moment he peed in a bottle when he and his producer pal Judd Apatow first met Tom Cruise the mid-2000s, shortly after Tom and Katie Holmes had welcomed their daughter Suri.

He said: "I was driving up to his house. I had to pee so bad. I was nervous to meet him anyway. I didn't want to meet him and be like, 'Hi, nice to meet you. Can I pee? Can I use your bathroom?'

"It was going to be an awkward first interaction, so he had this really long snaking driveway leading to his house ... I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods, above Sunset Boulevard, and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car. And then I sealed the bottle and left it there."

However, Seth soon realised that his act of desperation may not have gone unnoticed.

He explained: "As I was leaving the meeting, I was snaking back down the driveway and, as I was passing the exact spot that I peed in, I noticed a red light in the woods. And there was a security camera literally pointed exactly at where I was peeing."