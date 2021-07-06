Nintendo Switch users will find it easier to patch games with full storage thanks to a new update.

The company has released the patch notes for version 12.1.0, which features some minor but definitely useful tweaks for gamers.

The notes read: "If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data.

"When deleting the old data, you won't be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.

"General system stability improvements have been made to enhance the user's experience."

It's an improvement, with some users having to delete games to make room for larger patches.

Meanwhile, other players are reporting a new Joy-Con update, although patch notes have not been released for this.