Carl Woods thinks he was "always supposed" to meet Katie Price.

The 31-year-old star originally went looking for love on 'Love Island' and whilst he didn't find anyone there, he is thrilled to now be engaged to Katie and thinks it all happened at the right time for them both.

He said: "If we had met at a different time, we might not have worked out, but now I'm a lot more mature. When I was in my 20s, there's no way I would have wanted to take on. Kids or have had the mentality to do that. We met at the perfect time and it works. I'm glad I didn't find love on Love Island. I think I was always supposed to meet Katie, it's fate. If we ever see a good-looking girl on the street, I'll always tell her, 'She's got nothing on you.' I don't see the attraction with these Love Island girls."

Carl says the couple's "two main goals" this year are to get married and start a family together.

Speaking to Closer magazine, he added: "They're out two main goals. We want to get married this year and for Katie to have a baby in the oven. We don't want to be old parents so we'll start IVF soon. I just can't wait for all of it!"

Katie recently had a string of cosmetic procedures in Turkey and she admits Carl was "upset" after seeing her post-surgery.

She said: "Poor Carl said it was the worst thing he’d ever seen — he thought I was dead ... He said there were loads of tubes and he was upset as I looked completely helpless. He said it was like watching a piece of meat being carved up. But I’m loving it. I can’t see a difference yet as everything is still so swollen but I had my hair extensions done there too and now I’m feeling like the old Katie."