Jason Donovan once saw a "vision" of a ghost.

The 'Any Dream Will Do' hitmaker recalls seeing a ghost when he stayed at a family friend's house once but he insists it still doesn't make him believe in the supernatural or UFOs.

He recalled: "When I was a kid, my dad and I were sleeping at a friend of his' place and I thought I saw a vision on a door."

Despite his ghostly vision, he isn't a "big believer" in the supernatural and aliens.

He explained: "The 90s were a pretty hallucinogenic period for me. There was a lot of things I think I saw, but I'm pretty sure the substances were taking control. I'm not a big believer in that. I'm a bit of a science person and it always worries me when they say UFOs have been seen over America. Why haven't we touched base with them?

"It seems extraordinary in a population of billions that it's a secret. Why is it a secret? Why wouldn't they be so secretive? I don't understand that. Why is it always an American in the desert who meets them? Why isn't it someone in west London?"

Jason isn't religious either but he believes in the "energy" of the sun.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "I'm not a religious person at all but I believe in the sun. The sun is our energy."

Meanwhile, Jason previously insisted he has no regrets about his wild past.

The 53-year-old star - who had problems with cocaine addiction in the 1990s - said: "The good news is now I know what I don't want to do! You learn so much from those times. I'll tell you straight, I would rather not have experience what I have. Do I regret it? Not really. Am I proud of it? Not at all. I was just one of the lucky ones who got out."