Officials in Hong Kong have rubbished criticism of a new privacy law.

An industry group has warned that some of the world's biggest tech companies - such as Facebook, Google, Twitter and Apple - could remove themselves from the city amid concerns over the law, which targets the act of publishing people's personal information online.

The Singapore-based Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) said in a letter: "The local staff of overseas platforms in Hong Kong are not responsible for the operations of the platforms; neither do they … have access right or control to administer the online platform contents.

"The only way to avoid these sanctions for technology companies would be to refrain from investing and offering their services in Hong Kong, thereby depriving Hong Kong businesses and consumers, whilst also creating new barriers to trade."

The AIC counts some of the world's biggest tech companies among its members, and the organisation penned the letter last month.

However, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's leader, has pledged to meet with tech companies in order to ease their concerns about the law.

Speaking about the issue, she recently said: "We are targeting illegal doxxing and empowering the privacy commissioners to investigate and carry out operations - that's it."