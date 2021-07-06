'RimWorld' is launching a second paid expansion pack.

Ludeon Studios' sci-fi colony sim is getting a second expansion called 'Ideology' within the next few weeks, while there will also be a free content update for all users.

Speaking about 'Ideology' on Steam, developer Tynan Sylvester said: "You can play as tree-worshipping cannibals who carve skulls into every piece of furniture, or blind tunnelers who shun the light, or transhumanists obsessed with perfecting the human form using exotic technology.

"Or be nudists, or drug-stupor mystics, or piratical raiders, or charity-focused givers, or pain-loving animal sacrificers, or dance-party techno ravers, or rustic ranching cowboys, or many many more."

Sylvester noted gamers will be able to mix and match core elements of different belief systems, with categories like special social role, tattoo, culture and style, venerated animal and weapon, unique building and more providing extra customisation.

There will also be an "Indiana JOnes roguelike-type" quest category to challenge players to steal treasure by breaking down acient structures.

Meanwhile, the free update 1.3 comes with an animal overhaul and a range of tools, plus some changes to the faction goodwill system and more.