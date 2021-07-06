Elon Musk admits making a success of self-driving technology has proven tougher than he expected.

The billionaire businessman - who is the CEO of Tesla Motors - has taken to Twitter to provide an update on the manufacturer's latest efforts, and confessed that self-driving cars are "hard" to make a success of.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "FSD 9 beta is shipping soon, I swear!

"Generalized self-driving is a hard problem, as it requires solving a large part of real-world AI. Didn’t expect it to be so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect.

"Nothing has more degrees of freedom than reality. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Elon sent the value of Bitcoin into a spiral with a one-word tweet in May.

The outspoken businessman invested in the cryptocurrency through his Tesla firm, but he undermined the value of the stock by appearing to suggest he was about to sell his shareholding.

The fall in value occurred after Elon responded to a tweet that read: "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him… (sic)"

In response, the tech entrepreneur simply said: "Indeed."

The tweet prompted speculation that Elon was about to turn his back on Bitcoin and the share price quickly started to tumble.