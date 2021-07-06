New research has revealed that less than half the people who have downloaded Scotland's contact tracing app are using it.

The Scottish government has urged people to use the app in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, with BBC research suggesting that just 950,000 people are actively using the app at the moment, even though it's been downloaded more than two million times.

Allan Wilson, the president of the Institute of Biomedical Science, thinks it's "slightly fallen out of fashion" to use the app.

He said: "A lot of people did comply and download the app and now that does not but we seem to have had a plateau with that. These are all factors.

"Test and Protect will only work if people actually participate and comply with the guidance."

The research emerged after it was revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating at home.

The 39-year-old royal - who has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with Prince William - has been forced to isolate after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said earlier this week: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."