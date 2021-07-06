Lottie Moss does OnlyFans because she likes being "naked, drunk and stoned at work".

The 23-year-old model - whose older sister is Kate Moss - has confessed she loves sharing intimate snaps of herself for money online because it allows her to enjoy a drink at work and be naked.

She wrote alongside the picture, which she shared with her followers on social media: "When people ask me why I do Only Fans I simply tell them - because I get to be naked, drunk and stoned at work."

Lottie had previously revealed her family members are "not happy" about her posting racy photos.

She said: "I've had a really s***** day ... I've been getting a lot of hateful comments to do with me doing Glow [similar to OnlyFans]. I've had family members not be happy about it and honestly, I'm out here living my best life in LA. I feel happier here than I've felt in a long time. I just need to feel good about myself because if you can't love yourself, no one else can."

And Lottie previously admitted she gets "so embarrassed" saying she's a model.

She said: "I get so embarrassed some days when I say I’m a model. Sometimes I say it to people and I see them going, 'Ohhh, right ... really?' Well, they probably don’t actually say that but in my head, they do. They think I’m lying.

"I feel like when a lot of people think about modelling, they think you’re dumb, you’re anorexic. I love my job and I’ve never had any problems, never had any eating disorders or anything like that. I have, at times, become skinny to the point where I thought maybe I should start eating a bit more. And I’ve put on weight as well, to the point where I thought, 'OK, maybe I shouldn’t.' But you don’t have to be stick thin to be a model any more. That was 30 years ago. I’m not stick thin. Now, if you are empowering and you have a great personality, you can literally do whatever you want - though you do have to train and you have to work hard."