Kerry Katona's anxiety is "crippling" at the moment.

The Atomic Kitten star admits she has been really struggling with her anxiety and depression as of late, and she wants to be open with fans about her battles and let them know that not everything they see on Instagram is the whole truth.

She explained: "I've been struggling with my mental health this week. It doesn't matter how big your house is or how much money you have in the bank, anxiety and depression doesn't just go away. My anxiety has been through the roof - it's crippling me at the minute. I'm so proud of how far I've come, but it doesn't stop the issues I have.

"I don't want people to be fooled by what they see on Instagram - just because I live in a nice house it doesn't mean I'm not struggling mentally. Once we're properly settled and we've got ourselves into a routine, I might feel differently."

Kerry has moved up north with her kids and her fiance Ryan Mahoney and she admits it has been "really stressful".

Speaking about her home, she added in her column in new! magazine: "We've settled into the new house really well, but we still have so many boxes to unpack. Ryan still hasn't slept here yet! He's been down south sorting out the handover with the old house. It's just so beautiful - I still can't believe we've got this house. The kids are loving it and it has such a homely feel.

"We're renting it until January and if it all goes well, we're hoping to buy it. We just want to make sure everything is all right in these next few months and that we're all happy. It's been a really stressful week. It's not just about physically moving house, it's all the admin that comes with it, like registering for a new doctor, a new dentist and sorting out schools for the kids."